Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $8.87 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

