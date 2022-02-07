Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches Market Cap of $31.27 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.27 million and $13.84 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00042842 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00107454 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

