Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.90) Per Share

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zillow Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

ZG stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $3,063,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zillow Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

