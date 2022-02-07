Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.80 EPS.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $11.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,292,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.52.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

