ZKSwap Price Up 0.1% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $34.52 million and $3.04 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07124090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.34 or 1.00066713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006549 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.