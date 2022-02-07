Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZRSEF. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $229.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.32. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

