ZUSD (ZUSD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,825.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002304 BTC on exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $4,825.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

