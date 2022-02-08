$0.78 EPS Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.