$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Genpact reported sales of $950.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Genpact by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 139,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,454,000 after buying an additional 35,727 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE G opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

