$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 94,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

