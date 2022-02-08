$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Under Armour.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Under Armour by 48.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Under Armour by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 88.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

