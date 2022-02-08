$1.53 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.62. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.