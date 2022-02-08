$100.19 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post $100.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.07 million to $103.30 million. trivago reported sales of $38.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $413.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.77 million to $419.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $722.03 million, with estimates ranging from $608.39 million to $811.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.52 million, a P/E ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of trivago by 536.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 250.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

