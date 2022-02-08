12,266 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Freshpet by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

In other news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.54. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -162.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

