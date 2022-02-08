$134.65 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will post sales of $134.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $135.30 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $249.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $587.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $589.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of AZTA opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

