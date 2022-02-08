14,043 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 52,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.47 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

