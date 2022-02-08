146,039 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $256,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.23.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

