15,162 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.