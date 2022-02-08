224,200 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 224,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

AGI stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -118.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

