$230.07 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce $230.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the highest is $230.13 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $133.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $739.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.62 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,213 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

