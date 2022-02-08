230,100 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,000. Natixis owned about 0.14% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,059,000 after purchasing an additional 242,723 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,174,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vontier by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,122,000 after acquiring an additional 480,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 494,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

