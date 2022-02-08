23,424 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 684.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 331,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

