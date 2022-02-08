$25.98 Million in Sales Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to post sales of $25.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $26.06 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $108.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $123.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth $5,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $365.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

