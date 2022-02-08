$282.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report $282.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.70 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,680,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

