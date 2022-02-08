318,498 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 318,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,566,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of EOG Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $116.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

