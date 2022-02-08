$34.78 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post sales of $34.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.72 million and the highest is $34.85 million. Iteris reported sales of $31.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

ITI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Iteris stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

