350,252 Shares in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Sovos Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,249,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,111,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,729,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.