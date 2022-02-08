3i Group’s (III) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,840 ($24.88) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s current price.

LON:III opened at GBX 1,347 ($18.22) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,408.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,346.91. The company has a market capitalization of £13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.39).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

