3i Group’s (III) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,840 ($24.88) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s current price.
LON:III opened at GBX 1,347 ($18.22) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,408.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,346.91. The company has a market capitalization of £13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.39).
3i Group Company Profile
