$40.57 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post $40.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $35.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $162.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $167.55 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $169.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

FMNB opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.