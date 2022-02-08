43,467 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 55.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

