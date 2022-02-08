$45.50 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report sales of $45.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the highest is $56.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $140.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.24 million to $182.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $180.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.20 million to $222.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $887.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.