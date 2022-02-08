$47.11 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to report sales of $47.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $176.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million.

FORG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $361,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.