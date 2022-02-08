$521.98 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce sales of $521.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $537.80 million and the lowest is $512.80 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $464.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

