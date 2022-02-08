$80.38 Million in Sales Expected for Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) to post $80.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.84 million and the highest is $83.92 million. Veris Residential posted sales of $76.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full-year sales of $316.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.65 million to $338.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $305.34 million, with estimates ranging from $297.58 million to $310.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veris Residential.

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

