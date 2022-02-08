$97.02 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post sales of $97.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.05 million to $97.98 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $87.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNL opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

