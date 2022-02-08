$99.63 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $99.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.95 million to $101.30 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $363.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company.

HLNE opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,785,000 after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 377,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,200,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 129,021 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

