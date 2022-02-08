AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,754 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of AbbVie worth $97,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $251.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $143.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

