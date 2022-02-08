ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

