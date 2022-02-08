Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Abrdn (LON:ABDN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abrdn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.81).

ABDN stock opened at GBX 244.90 ($3.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 226.10 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 239.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.32.

In other Abrdn news, insider Hannah Grove purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($102,636.92). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($220,554.43).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

