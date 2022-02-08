Acasti Pharma (ACST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Acasti Pharma to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Acasti Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

ACST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

