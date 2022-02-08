ACCO Brands (ACCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $762.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.06. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.