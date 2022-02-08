Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,540 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

ACHL opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Achilles Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Achilles Therapeutics Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

