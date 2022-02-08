Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADPT opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADPT. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,638 shares of company stock valued at $769,548. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

