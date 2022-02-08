ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.70. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 2,842,459 shares changing hands.

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $328.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

