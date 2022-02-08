AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.24

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $5.62. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 3,420 shares changing hands.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

