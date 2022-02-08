Aidos Kuneen 24 Hour Volume Hits $243,493.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $243,493.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,611.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.29 or 0.07081368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00308085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.17 or 0.00761653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011380 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00413145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00230108 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars.

