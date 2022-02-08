Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,504,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 915,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,475,000 after acquiring an additional 650,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

