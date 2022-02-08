Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €140.00 ($160.92) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($147.13) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($151.72) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €137.69 ($158.27).

AIR opened at €112.94 ($129.82) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €112.51. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($78.48) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($114.91).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

