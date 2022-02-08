Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading Down 3.7%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

AIXXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

