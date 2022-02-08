Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.88. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

